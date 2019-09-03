The Regina Police Service is investigating after a woman was injured by a man who entered her home on the 1200 block of Queen St.

Per police, it happened around 11 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a call about a robbery. Once arriving, they found a woman living in the house was injured after being assaulted by the suspect.

Preliminary investigation indicates a man entered the house and assaulted the woman before demanding money and medication from the two residents of the home: a man, 59, and the woman, 49.

The suspect was armed with a large bladed weapon and what appeared to be a gun. He was able to escape

The man is described as a young adult, standing about 5’5” and weighing approximately 125 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing all black and wore black glasses with a covering over his face.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash, medication and other personal items from the couple before taking off.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that could help solve this case should contact police or Crime Stoppers.