Yorkton residents could soon be held to a higher property standard.

A new bylaw was introduced at city council on Monday to clarify and update the current standards. The bylaw would replace one that was enacted six years ago.

“It’s a bit of clean up with language,” said Yorkton Mayor Bob Maloney. “Basically, making things a little clearer as to what’s allowed and what’s not allowed.”

There are also clarifications on existing standards, including what counts as a parking pad and where recreational vehicles are allowed to park. Currently, homeowners can have two “junked” vehicles on their property. Bylaw updates would change that to one.

There could also be some restrictions on the use of shipping containers, or “sea cans,” as storage within the city.

“Obviously we don’t want sea cans in people’s front yards. We get complaints, as you might understand,” Maloney said.

Councillors hope the new bylaw’s clarifications will be helpful in the appeal process.

“The original thing was back in 2011,” said councillor Ken Chyz, chair of the standards appeal board. “We’re coming on 2018. Everything changes in time, so this will certainly clarify a lot of it.”

The bylaw was introduced and passed at its first reading on Monday. It now moves to a public hearing period that will remain open until Jan. 4. Any concerns from residents will be addressed at the first meeting of the New Year.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Cole Davenport