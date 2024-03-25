Yorkton man killed in single vehicle rollover, 3 others injured

RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Yorkton was killed and three others were hurt in a single vehicle rollover late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along Highway 9 south of Yorkton around 11 p.m. on March 22, an RCMP news release said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was identified and next of kin was notified. His name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle and two other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, RCMP said.

The rollover remains under investigation, according to RCMP.