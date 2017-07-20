

CTV Regina





Many areas of Saskatchewan remain very dry, and crop conditions continue to decline due to hot temperatures and lack of rain, according to the latest weekly provincial crop report.

Crops are developing quickly, but normally in much of the province. Seventy-one per cent of fall cereals, 62 per cent of spring cereals, 61 per cent of oilseeds and 70 per cent of pulse crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Livestock producers now have 20 per cent of the hay crop cut and 59 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay yields are below average overall, and pasture conditions continue to decline due to lack of rainfall.

Most of the province received very little, if any, rain this past week. However, the Pelly area reportedly received 60 millimetres of precipitation.

“Many areas have not received any significant rain for a number of weeks,” the report said. “Topsoil moisture is quickly deteriorating and rain is needed for crops to fill and for topsoil to be replenished.”

In the past week, some crops have been damaged by hail, wind, localized flooding, diseases – such as sclerotinia – and insects, including aphids and wheat midge. High temperatures have caused heat blasting damage in many flowering canola crops.