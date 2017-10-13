

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders are in action at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night and football fans can expect to see some beefed up security when they arrive.

The moves come after an attack outside of an Eskimos football game in Edmonton two weeks ago.

Regina Police say there will be additional police personnel on hand, including foot patrols of the streets around the stadium during the game.

But the most noticeable change will be not the number of police on hand, but what some of them will be carrying. At least some of the officers will be carrying carbine rifles.

This is believed to be the first time officers have been deployed with carbine rifles when a crime was not taking place.

Police have also said they may restrict access to certain streets around the stadium.

Elphinstone Street will be closed to traffic earlier than normal, with barricades going up at 4:30 this afternoon. A portion of Saskatchewan Drive will also be closed to traffic following the game.

Police say these security changes will be the norm moving forward.