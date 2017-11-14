

Melfort MLA Kevin Phillips has died at the age of 63.

Phillips died suddenly on Monday, according to a news release sent out by the provincial government.

“All of Kevin’s friends and colleagues are shocked and saddened his sudden and unexpected passing,” Premier Brad Wall said in the release. “Kevin was back in Regina yesterday, getting ready for another week of doing what he loved to do - representing the people of Melfort in the Assembly - so his passing was completely without warning.”

Phillips was first elected to theSaskatchewan legislaturein 2011 and then re-elected in 2016. Before serving in provincial politics, he was the mayor of Melfort.

He is survived by his wife April, his four children and several grandchildren.