Many parents will be checking their children’s trick or treat hauls extra thoroughly after Halloween themed fentanyl blotters were seized in Winnipeg, but Regina police say they haven’t encountered the product in the queen city.

The blotters seized by police have a graphic of a witch riding a broom. Winnipeg police have warned that the blotters could be fatal.

“I can only caution the public that it’s simply too dangerous to touch,” Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg police told CTV News. “The concern of course is for families out trick or treating this wouldn’t look dangerous,” said Carver. “It acts incredibly quick and it can result in someone dying within minutes.”

Regina police say they have not encountered any fentanyl blotters with Halloween wrappers, but they are encouraging the public to be aware that illegal drugs could still be present in the community.

“The various ways that illegal drugs are packaged and sold (especially now) can present risks to the health and safety of the public, police and other emergency responders,” RPS spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich wrote in a statement to the media.

Winnipeg police have asked the public not to touch the fentanyl blotters and to immediately call 911 if they see one.

