

CTV Regina





Officials now say an estimated 750 cattle are dead after a wind-whipped grass fire in southwestern Saskatchewan earlier this week.

The Ministry of Agriculture had previously estimated about 400 cattle died or had to be euthanized after Tuesday’s fire.

However, after following up with producers and veterinarians in the area, the ministry revised its estimate to 750 cattle Friday.

Conservation officers also found and euthanized fewer than six mule deer and antelope, in addition to locating a handful of game-bird carcasses.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the number of wildlife deaths is so low that they are considered “individual” losses, which have no impact on local populations. The ministry says wildlife habitat in the affected area is quite resilient to fire and tends to quickly regenerate.

The province is still assessing the number of buildings and infrastructure damaged in the fire, which was fanned by wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour.

About 1,200 people who were evacuated in Burstall, Leader, and the Rural Municipality of Deer Forks have since returned home.