RCMP say man dead, two people hurt, after car crashes in slough near Punnichy
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 3:05PM CST
PUNNICHY, Sask. - A young man is dead and two other people were hurt after the car they were in went into a slough north of Regina.
RCMP say they responded to a single vehicle crash early Friday morning along Highway 15 near Punnichy.
Police found the vehicle in the water.
A 15-year-old boy was flown to hospital by helicopter with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old man was hurt, but not seriously, and another 18-year-man was found dead at the scene.
All three are from the Punnichy area.