

The Canadian Press





PUNNICHY, Sask. - A young man is dead and two other people were hurt after the car they were in went into a slough north of Regina.

RCMP say they responded to a single vehicle crash early Friday morning along Highway 15 near Punnichy.

Police found the vehicle in the water.

A 15-year-old boy was flown to hospital by helicopter with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man was hurt, but not seriously, and another 18-year-man was found dead at the scene.

All three are from the Punnichy area.