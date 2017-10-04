

CTV Regina





A second woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead at a provincial park in southwestern Saskatchewan last year.

Tanisha Lynn Perrault of Swift Current was arrested without incident at a home in the southwestern Saskatchewan city, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Perrault, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Logan Ring, whose body was discovered in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park last November.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Rebecca Lynn Kuhlman of Swift Current without incident. Kuhlman, 25, is also charged with second-degree murder in Ring’s death.

Mounties say both of the accused were known to the victim.

RCMP are seeking information on traffic in and out of the park and parking lot between Nov. 14 and 17. In addition, investigators are looking for the descriptions of people or vehicles seen in the area at the time, including Ring’s blue 1991 Ford Explorer. They are also looking for details on Ring’s activities and whereabouts before he died.

“We know there are people with more information about Logan’s death and the time period leading up to it,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Murray Chamberlin said in a news release Tuesday.

“We encourage these people to come forward and speak with police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.”