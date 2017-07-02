LATEST VIDEOS FROM CTV REGINA
Two adults, one baby killed in Canada Day crash near Melville
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 7:12PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 3, 2017 10:12AM CST
Three people, including a baby, have died after a crash near Melville on Canada Day.
Police were called to Highway 10 just north of Brewer Road at 10:50 p.m. after two vehicles collided head on.
The driver and sole occupant of the southbound car, a 24-year-old man from Melville, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the northbound car, a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Three children from the northbound car were taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries, a 6-month-old boy later passed away in hospital. A 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy remain in hospital in serious condition.
Victim services are now providing support to the families.
Photos
(File photo)
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement