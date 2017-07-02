

Three people, including a baby, have died after a crash near Melville on Canada Day.

Police were called to Highway 10 just north of Brewer Road at 10:50 p.m. after two vehicles collided head on.

The driver and sole occupant of the southbound car, a 24-year-old man from Melville, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the northbound car, a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children from the northbound car were taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries, a 6-month-old boy later passed away in hospital. A 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy remain in hospital in serious condition.

Victim services are now providing support to the families.