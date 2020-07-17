REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the 936 cases reported to date, 128 are currently active.

The new cases are located in the far north (one new case), the north (one new case), central region (eight new cases), the south region (one new case) and Regina (two new cases).

In a new release, the province said two new recoveries were reported on Friday, but three cases in the central region were removed from the recovered category and reactivated on Friday.

“This can happen if public health determines an individual has relapsed or developed additional symptoms,” the release said.

The province now says 793 people have recovered in Saskatchewan.

Twelve people are in hospital including one in ICU in the south region.

The far north has seen 340 cases to date, 204 in Saskatoon, 122 in the north, 116 in the south, 87 in Regina and 67 in the central region.

People under 19 years-old make up 130 cases, 323 cases have been in people ages 20 to 39, 292 cases in people ages 40 to 59, 163 cases in people ages 60 to 79 and 28 over 80.

Fifty one per cent of cases have been women and 49 per cent have been men.

The province has reported 15 deaths related to COVID-19.

The SHA has administered 78,990 tests to date.

SHA REPORTS EXPOSURE AT REGINA COSTCO, KFC

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reported a person likely infectious with COVID-19 visited two Regina locations on July 6.

The locations are Costco between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and KFC on Albert Street South between noon and 2 p.m.

HUTTERITE COLONIES WON’T BE LOCKED DOWN, FOR NOW

Saskatchewan has no plans yet to impose stricter measures on some Hutterite colonies after cases of COVID-19 further surged in their communities.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said even though it’s possible there might be more enforcement if the situation worsens, it’s currently not necessary.

“If we were not getting the co-operation, the tremendous co-operation we have been with Hutterites in particular, we would maybe have to consider something like that,” he said.

PROVINCE NOT READY TO IMPLEMENT MANDATORY MASK POLICY

The Government of Saskatchewan is not currently considering implementing a mandatory mask policy for the province, after seeing the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

“Mask usage is just one of the tools that right now are available in the tool box,” said Warren Kaeding, the Minister of Rural and Remote Health.

“Our Chief Medical Health Officer has been fairly explicit as to where he sees a mask would be the best benefit.”

The province will continue to adhere to the advice of Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medial Health Officer, when it comes to mask use.

With files from Jeremy Simes and Brendan Ellis.