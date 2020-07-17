REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reported a person with COVID-19 visited two Regina locations on July 6.

The locations are Costco between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and KFC on Albert Street South between noon and 2 p.m.

The health authority advises that anyone who visited these locations at the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Beginning July 14, testing services are available to everyone, whether they’re experiencing symptoms or not.