SHA reports COVID-19 exposure at Regina Costco, KFC
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reported a person with COVID-19 visited two Regina locations on July 6.
The locations are Costco between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and KFC on Albert Street South between noon and 2 p.m.
The health authority advises that anyone who visited these locations at the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Beginning July 14, testing services are available to everyone, whether they’re experiencing symptoms or not.