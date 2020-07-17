REGINA -- Two more Saskatchewan bound flights had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board, according to the Saskatchewan Government.

The affected flights are:

July 9: Air Canada AC 8629 from Toronto to Saskatoon, rows 12-17

July 6: West Jet WS605 from Toronto to Regina, rows 4-10

These cases follow five additional positive cases on flights reported earlier this week.

Anyone who traveled on these flights are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their arrival.