2 more Sask. bound flights had COVID-19 cases on board
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 12:51PM CST
An arriving flights sign is pictured at the Regina International Airport. (Cole Davenport/CTV News)
REGINA -- Two more Saskatchewan bound flights had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board, according to the Saskatchewan Government.
The affected flights are:
- July 9: Air Canada AC 8629 from Toronto to Saskatoon, rows 12-17
- July 6: West Jet WS605 from Toronto to Regina, rows 4-10
These cases follow five additional positive cases on flights reported earlier this week.
Anyone who traveled on these flights are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their arrival.