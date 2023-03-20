2 people facing charges after police find drugs and guns in Regina rental property

Two people are facing several charges after Regina police said officers found drugs and guns in a rental property on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on the 3000 block of Dewdney Avenue for a property check after receiving information that a man was trespassing on a rental property, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.

Police found a 27-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen inside with several drugs and firearms in plain sight. The two were arrested and charged, and the items were seized.

Following a search warrant, ammunition and a substance believed to be methamphetamine were found.

A 27-year-old man is facing 11 charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless use of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old boy is facing 17 charges, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and failure to comply with disposition.

Both of the accused appeared in court on Monday morning.