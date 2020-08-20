REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Earl Dufour earlier this month.

In a release, Regina police said 22-year-old Isaiah Dustyhorn has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Dustyhorn was arrested early Thursday morning. He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon.

Two others were charged with first degree murder in connection to this incident, following investigation.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 1, where a Dufour was shot in the city’s Mount Royal neighbourhood.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The following day, police located and arrested the suspects at a residence on Wolfe Place.

Police then found out on Aug. 15 that the victim had died.

This is Regina’s ninth homicide of 2020.