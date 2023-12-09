5 heated highlights from Saskatchewan's fall legislative sesson
Sparring over ideological differences is a key fixture of any parliamentary democracy. However, some moments in the fall session seemed especially tense in Saskatchewan’s legislative chambers.
BECK REMOVED AFTER 'DEAD LIE' COMMENT
A visit by Saskatchewan steelworkers to their legislature, accusatory language by the government house leader, and Carla Beck’s refusal to apologize led the New Democratic leader to be formally escorted and expelled from the chamber – albeit just for the day.
- Sask. NDP leader escorted out of legislature following comments
The incident was sparked by claims that the provincial NDP does not support pipeline projects.
Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison said the provincial NDP invited federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to speak at their fundraiser, someone he said whose entire reason for supporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was ensuring another pipeline never gets built in Canada.
“This is why they have absolutely zero credibility on every economic file and none more so than when it comes to pipelines and the energy sector,” he said.
In her answer – Beck said the NDP’s position of supporting pipelines had been clear – and called the minister’s accusations a lie.
“I think the minister likes to think himself rather clever within the walls of this assembly,” she said. “Everything that that minister just said is a dead lie.”
Beck was cautioned by the speaker of the house and asked to withdraw the comment and apologize – twice.
“I’m afraid, Mr. Speaker, I have to draw a line, I will not withdraw,” she replied to the second request.
Beck was escorted out of the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms for her refusal.
Speaking to reporters after the incident – Beck said she didn’t regret her decision.
“Day after day, this session in particular, we’ve had to deal with the minister standing up and spitting obvious, frankly, lies in the legislature, misrepresenting our position on things.”
Expulsions from the chamber are rare but do happen when members refuse to back down.
Beck went on to say that the experience was the first time she had been kicked out from anywhere.
LEMAIRGE ACCUSES WOTHERSPOON OF 'RACIALLY CHARGED' COMMENTS
During debate immediately following the passage of the Saskatchewan First Act – Sask. Party MLA Jim Lemaigre accused opposition member Trent Wotherspoon of racially charged comments.
The member from Athabasca claimed that Wotherspoon made reference to Lemairge’s Indigeneity while criticizing the government’s efforts in consulting with Indigenous peoples for the Saskatchewan First Act.
“My advice to the member from Athabasca - and I like this guy personally, I like him personally, Mr. Speaker - but my advice is sometimes you gotta say no,” Wotherspoon said in the exchange. “Sometimes you have to exercise your own judgement and take a stand for the people you represent.”
“I’m very much free to think, I’m here representing Athabasca constituency and based on that I will make my decisions,” Lemaigre told reporters days after the incident.
“At no point was it proper to imply that based on my being Indigenous that I needed to make a decision a certain way.”
Wotherspoon called Lemaigre’s accusations “baseless and wrong.”
“When I stood in the assembly … [it was] on the heels of the Saskatchewan Act being advanced without any consultation, without any honouring the duty to consult with First Nations and Metis people,” he explained.
“So I challenged that member to focus on the things that matter to his constituents and to those across Saskatchewan. As I would any member, rising on that occasion and at that moment.”
Speaker of the House Randy Weekes later ruled on the incident – saying that Lemaigre had used inflammatory language when he accused Wotherspoon of using racially charged comments.
“This is not the first time members in this chamber on both sides of the house have used statements by members as a forum to use divisive language when making comments about serious issues," he said.
"This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
TEED'S MARATHON SPEECH TO DELAY PRONOUN POLICY
The province’s only gay, out MLA – Nathaniel Teed – spoke for nearly six hours to delay the passage of the province’s controversial pronoun policy.
"I'm not honoured to stand and talk to this, but I will stand and do my duty as a legislator in defence of human rights; in defence of the most vulnerable in our province, especially the queer and trans community of which I'm a part," Teed said in his speech.
The legislature was recalled early in October to pass the "Parents’ Bill of Rights."
Under the legislation, schools are required to alert parents if a youth under 16 asks to use a different pronoun or name.
"I want to say that the only 'gay agenda' I have in front of me today is to keep queer and trans kids alive. I want them to still live, as long as it gets better, until the point where it gets better," Teed said during his remarks.
Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy was first announced in August after the upstart Saskatchewan United Party carved out a significant slice of the vote during a by-election in a Saskatchewan Party stronghold.
Saskatchewan United campaigned on the controversy sparked by a Planned Parenthood sexual health resource that was provided to Grade 9 students in the town of Lumsden.
"After the loss of some votes in (a) stronghold of the Saskatchewan Party government. We saw the government just absolutely lose it," Teed said.
"They still won the seat, Mr. Speaker. Yeah? (They) just didn't have ballot boxes full of ballots."
The Parents’ Bill of Rights would be passed in the legislature on Oct. 20 – with all Saskatchewan NDP members voting against it.
DOMOTOR SCANDAL AND 'A TROUBLING PATTERN'
Serious allegations saw a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA arrested and charged in a prostitution-related investigation in Regina.
- 'Disgusting and vile': Sask. premier repulsed by MLA's alleged actions following prostitution charge
Ryan Domotor, the MLA for Cutknife – Turtleford, faces a charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration.
Domotor was stripped of all titles and responsibilities and was removed from the Sask. Party caucus following his arrest.
NDP Leader Carla Beck took the opportunity to point out what she called a “troubling pattern,” connecting Domotor’s alleged offence with convicted murderer Colin Thatcher attending the legislature for the 2022 speech from the throne at the invitation of another Sask. Party MLA.
“What does the premier have to say to Saskatchewan people who see a troubling pattern from the Sask. Party MLAs while Saskatchewan maintains some of the worst rates of violence against women in the entire country?” Beck demanded during proceedings.
Moe would call Domotor’s conduct “disgusting and vile” and defend the government’s reaction to the accusations.
Beck pointed to some grim statistics.
“The numbers speak for themselves, we have the highest rates of gender-based violence in the country,” she said.
“It’s been that way since 2009 and in fact the rate in Saskatchewan is double the national average … We continue to see women – whether it’s through domestic violence or sexual assault or human trafficking – continue to be victims and continue to be harmed.”
THE PROTEST, THE FALLOUT AND THE 'LEWD' GESTURE
A protest that disrupted legislative proceedings left its mark on the closing weeks of the fall legislative sitting.
Hundreds of demonstrators filled the galleries of the legislature on Nov. 20 with the goal of making their voices heard – halting proceedings by chanting “ceasefire now” in reference to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
What followed was a string of accusations from the government spanning days – claiming the NDP had a role in the protest.
One exchange saw warnings be handed out to both sides of the aisle.
MLA Jeremy Harrison was forced to apologize for his comments, accusing members of the NDP of orchestrating the disruption – charges that the NDP have continually denied.
https://regina.ctvnews.ca/no-meetings-are-secret-sask-ndp-leader-says-moe-s-accusations-are-a-distraction-1.6657991
Meanwhile, NDP member Jennifer Bowes was accused of making a “lewd” gesture in response to Harrison’s comments.
When asking the Speaker of the House to review Bowes conduct – Estevan MLA Lori Carr refrained from describing what she believed Bowes had done.
"I will not describe this on the floor of the House but if you review the video, you will see it," Carr said.
Speaking to reporters after the incident – Bowes explained that she was sarcastically cheering on the government after the accusations were made.
“Is that maybe the best way of conducting myself? Perhaps not,” she explained. “But certainly the allegation being made is not something that there's any truth to.”
Bowes later apologized following a ruling by the speaker.
After calling for an investigation into the demonstration on Nov. 20 – the government decided to not precede.
-- With files from Josh Lynn, Drew Postey, Caitlin Brezinski and Wayne Mantyka.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Protests at UN climate talks, from Israel-Hamas war to detainees, see 'shocking level of censorship'
Activists designated Saturday a day of protest at the COP28 summit in Dubai. But the rules of the game in the tightly controlled United Arab Emirates meant sharp restrictions on what demonstrators could say, where they could walk and what their signs could portray.
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
Israel presses on with Gaza bombardments, including in areas where it told civilians to flee
Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip overnight into Saturday in relentless bombardments, including some of the dwindling slivers of land Palestinians had been told to evacuate to in the territory's south.
CSIS boss apologizes for response to rape claim, revamps anti-harassment plans
Canada's spy chief has apologized to staff for his response to rape and harassment allegations in the agency's British Columbia office.
Observers see OPEC 'panicking' as COP28 climate talks focus on possible fossil fuel phase-out
Veteran negotiators at the U.N. climate talks Saturday said that the push to wean the world from dirty fossil fuels had gained so much momentum that they had poked a powerful enemy: the oil industry.
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
'Very unusual and unique find': Stomach contents of dinosaur found preserved in Alberta
Alberta's Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology says stomach contents have been found preserved inside a fossilized tyrannosaur.
Peek inside Joe Biden's campaign fundraisers, where big money mingles with old jokes in swanky homes
If you're a Democrat with money to burn and friends in high places, you can spend thousands on tickets to a fundraiser with President Joe Biden. If not, keep reading to see what you're missing.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
Winnipeg
-
'We will feel the absence': Brandon man's life and legacy remembered by community
Ben Hernandez's impact on the community went far beyond his business – something his family saw firsthand when the community learned of his death, prompting an outpouring of memories and tributes have been pouring in from the community.
-
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
-
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
Calgary
-
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
-
'It's not work': 89-year-old Calgarian enjoying selling Christmas trees
Merle Smith has been selling Christmas trees since 1957.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
-
Arsons destroy pair of rural Alberta churches: RCMP
Two churches in Barrhead County, about 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, were destroyed in intentionally set fires, Mounties say.
Toronto
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about holiday spending this season
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
-
Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after found lying on northern Toronto roadway
A man has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after being found lying on the roadway near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Canada Life apologizes to federal public servants for health insurance claim problems
The federal government’s health insurance provider is apologizing to federal civil servants for poor service.
-
18-year-old dead in fatal crash near Perth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a young person in a rural part of Lanark County.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
RCMP seeking to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case, prompting concerns from advocates
The B.C. RCMP is seeking to return or dispose of thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, prompting concerns from advocates for missing and murdered women.
-
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec health reform bill passes Saturday morning, after gov't invokes closure
Debates continued throughout the night in the Quebec legislature on Bill 15, which will implement sweeping reform in the health-care network.
-
West Island naturopath fined $120,000 for recidivist 'illegal' practice
A Pointe-Claire naturopath has been ordered by the courts to pay $125,000 in fines for the illegal practice of medicine and for leading people to believe that he was authorized to perform acts reserved for members of the Quebec College of Physicians.
-
Influenza cases rise in second week of flu season, swine flu most prominent
Influenza cases were on the rise during the second week of the annual flu season, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, with swine flu being the most detected subtype.
Vancouver Island
-
How a volunteer search group brought closure to the family of missing woman Melissa McDevitt
It's a story of perseverance and dedication: A small group of volunteers who formed an unbreakable bond, spending countless hours away from their own loved ones to bring closure to the family of Melissa McDevitt, a family thousands of kilometres away in another country.
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
Environment Canada warns of snow, high winds on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island could see up to 10 centimetres of snow at high elevations Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Atlantic
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
Multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown leads to Code Orange at hospital
A multi-vehicle collision near Charlottetown has led to a partial Code Orange at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which has since been lifted.
-
Community groups step in to help Halifax's homeless population
A community takeover of two major tent encampments in the Halifax region sheds light on the gravity of the homeless crisis, but also exposes a contrast between the swift community mobilization and the government's sluggish response.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
-
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
-
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).