REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total cases above 3,000.

Of the 3,066 total cases, 742 are considered active. An additional 41 people recovered from the virus on Friday.

In a release, the province said two new cases are in the far northwest, two are in the northwest, 19 are in the north central, four are in the northeast, 34 are in Saskatoon, four are in the central east, seven are in Regina, two are in the south central zone and two are in the southeast zone.

Twenty-two people are currently in hospital across the province. Sixteen people are in inpatient care, including one in the far northwest, four in the north central zone, one in the northeast zone, six in the Saskatoon zone and four in the Regina zone. Another six people are in intensive care; one in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

47 active cases are from the far north area (22 far northwest, 0 far north central, 25 far northeast)

227 active cases are from the north area (39 northwest, 133 north central, 55 northeast)

257 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

114 active cases are from the Regina area

58 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 55 central east)

38 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, five south central, 31 southeast)

On Thursday, 2,190 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.