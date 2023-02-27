A Sask. engineer behind a bridge that collapsed hours after opening has been barred from practicing

The collapsed bridge is seen in the Regional Municipality of Clayton in a Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Duane Hicks) The collapsed bridge is seen in the Regional Municipality of Clayton in a Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Duane Hicks)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener