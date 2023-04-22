'A sense of community': Events pop up across Regina to celebrate Earth Day

Regina was host to numerous events and celebrations to commemorate the 53rd annual Earth Day.

First celebrated on April 22, 1970, Earth Day has become synonymous with the global environmental movement, being observed in over 190 countries across the world.

A range of events were happening across Regina to mark the occasion. For CAA Saskatchewan, the focus was disposing of paper in an environmentally friendly way.

"Identity theft is a huge thing so having your confidential documents shredded is very important, it helps to protect you on and offline,” Lona Gervais, communications specialist with CAA Saskatchewan.

“Also on Earth Day we're offering people an opportunity to bring down their electronics."

All proceeds from the disposal event is destined to support Regina Crime Stoppers.

"Our mandate is to get out and help our community … It fits the mandate of Regina crime stoppers,” Corey Little, VP of Finance for Regina Crime Stoppers, told CTV News.

At Regina’s Centennial Market, Earth Day events focused around education and community.

"Climate change is real, it's really happening, and it brings people together,” Matt Thompson, board member at the Centennial Market, explained.

“You get a sense of community and you get more ideas to help you along the way."

Activities such as rock painting, story times, seed planting and paper making were available at the day long event.

Speakers from the Qu’Appelle Environmental Association, as well as Salthaven West also attended.

For Angela Tremka, a community engagement manager with Salthaven West, wildlife is the focus of Earth Day celebrations.

“Wildlife is such an important part of our ecosystem and we need to ensure that our wildlife is healthy so our ecosystem is healthy," she told CTV News.

For Better Bus Youth, using public transit is a great way to help the environment.

The group is using art and music to bring their message forward.

“We wanted to create an event that would uplift the youth in our community and the wonderful change they are making,” Sophia Young, a spokesperson for Better Bus Youth said.

“So, upstairs in the Regina [Public Library] Central Branch we have a youth day art display going up."

For those with a green thumb, a tour of the Wascana Centre Greenhouse was provided.

"Obviously we have a great classroom outside, the park offers a lot for earth day as well, but we wanted to offer something unique which was the greenhouse tours just to kind of give the behind the scenes," ecologist Sarah Romuld said.

Romuld says due to the success of this year’s tours, more are planned for the future.

So whether it’s shredding some paper or using public transportation, many in Regina are finding ways to be a little greener.