A collaboration between the Regina Public Library and the City of Regina through Reconciliation Regina has released a reading list with the goal to promote reconciliation in the city.

The “Reconciliation Regina Recommended Reading List” was announced Saturday afternoon at the Mamaweyatitan Centre at a panel featuring several local artists who have books on the list.

Blair Stonechild, author of The Knowledge Seeker: Embracing Indigenous Spirituality, was part of the panel.

“This is a way to connect them, perhaps at a different level, with Indigenous and non-Indigenous issues.” Stonechild said.

The list contains stories of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, children’s books and graphic novels. All tell stories of elders, survivors, Indigenous and non-Indigenous authors.

“We have to learn how Indigenous people feel about living here,” Michael Fougere, mayor of Regina, said. “If you’re going to have reconciliation in our community, you need to have an understanding of how they feel as well.”

Local author James Daschuk is another on the list. His book, Clearing the Plains: Disease, Politics of Starvation, and the Loss of Aboriginal Life, focuses heavily on the long-term history of Indigenous health.

“The truth aspect of the truth and reconciliation commission – for a lot of us – it comes from reading,” Daschuk said.

He’s hoping the personal histories portrayed in some of the books will help people connect to the idea of reconciliation on a deeper level.

“I think it could actually bring people along, further down the road, who might not be as receptive to the whole truth and reconciliation message,” Daschuk said.

The full list, and well as the books, can be found at the Regina Public Library.