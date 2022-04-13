Agribition announces leadership changes and plans for next show at AGM

The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) announced an operating loss of $321,000 for 2021 at its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

CWA President Chris Lees said although there was a financial loss, the organization has several things to be proud of.

“It was such a pleasure to see everyone back together once again, especially to celebrate Agribition’s 50th show,” Lees said. “We are proud to be back doing business in the barns and continuing our work internationally as an advocate for Canadian agriculture.”

According to a release from the CWA, the organization reported more than $4 million in revenue in 2021 despite the operating loss.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy return to business, but in spite of the challenges to our exhibitors, partners and fans showed up in a big way,” said CWA CEO Chris Lane. “It was important to be here for the agriculture and western entertainment industries.

CWA will also see leadership changes in 2022, including Lane’s departure as CEO and the expiration of Lees’ presidential term.

“I’ve had the pleasure and honour to be part of this team for nearly six years and the opportunity for CWA has never been greater,” said Lane. “The world needs more of what Agribition is here to promote and CWA is in an excellent position to deliver it.”

Lees said Agribition’s key to success is its ability to hold onto tradition even through change.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what CWA has become in the past 50 years and it’s been an honour of a lifetime to play a part in it. The future of Agribition is as bright as it’s ever been,” Lees said.

Despite the changes in leadership, the organization is already planning their next show. According to the release, highlights for the event will include:

Maple Leaf Finals Pro Rodeo with additional entertainment

Return of the CWA Education Program for school groups

Renewed food experience

Expanded Bison programming

Agribition Beef Supreme, presented by CN

Canadian Western Agribition is set to run Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, 2022 at the REAL District in Regina, Sask.