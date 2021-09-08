REGINA -- Saskatchewan continues to break records set in the first, second and third waves of COVID-19 as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues to impact the province’s unvaccinated population.

The government confirmed 405 new cases on Wednesday, marking the sixth day in a row the province has counted more than 300 new cases – something not seen in the first three surges. Saskatchewan also broke its seven-day average of new cases for the third day in a row as the seven-day average hit 362.

Of the 405 new COVID-19 cases, 327 are in people who are unvaccinated.

The greatest number of new cases were recorded in the 0-19 age group. Of the 128 new cases in that age range, 121 are unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of the new cases were confirmed in children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for a vaccine. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health previously told CTV News the under-12 cases are included in the 0-19 age group and a further breakdown of vaccination status is unavailable.

Wednesday’s new cases were confirmed in the Far Northwest (22), Far North Central (three), Far Northeast (71), Northwest (39), North Central (78), Northeast (14), Saskatoon (98), Central West (seven), Central East (10), Regina (17), Southwest (two), South Central (four) and Southeast (six) zones. Thirty-four new cases have pending residence information.

Hospitalizations increased from 154 to 181, marking the third highest jump on record. Thirty-two of the 181 COVID-19 patients in hospital are in intensive care; ICU patients are in the Saskatoon (19), Regina (six), North Central (five), Northwest (one) and Central East (one) zones.

According to the government, 135 of the 181 COVID-19 patients in hospital are unvaccinated.

The province said two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 615. Both deaths were reported in the Southwest zone.

There are 3,331 active cases in Saskatchewan, a number not seen since January.

VACCINATIONS

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 393 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Two hundred and one more people became fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

According to the government, a total of 12,461 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,279 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,671 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 475 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).