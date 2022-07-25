Argos beat shorthanded Riders 31-21 to sweep season series
A late-game scoop and score dashed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' hopes of beating the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Mario Alford, who had a brilliant 113 yard return toward the end of the first half for a Riders touchdown, lost the ball deep in Saskatchewan territory with 47 seconds left in the game.
Enoch Penney-Laryea ran the ball 10 yards back for the touchdown, giving the Argos a 31-21 lead, which is how the contest would end.
Argos running back Andrew Harris made CFL history becoming just the sixth player in league history to rush for more than 10,000 yards. He achieved the mark in the second quarter on a drive that stalled near the Riders goal line.
The Winnipeg product joins the likes of Mike Pringle (16,425 yards), George Reed (16,116 yards) and Damon Allen (11,920 yards) at the top of the league’s rushing list.
Third string pivot Jake Dolegala made his first career CFL start for the Riders in place of Cody Fajardo (knee) and back-up Mason Fine (illness). The 25-year old completed 13 of his 28 pass attempts for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Dolegala wowed the Rider faithful with his big arm that has been lauded throughout his brief time in Saskatchewan. In the third quarter, Dolegala hit Sam Emilus for 51 yards that looked effortless.
Macleod Bethel-Thompson completed 30 of his 38 pass attempts for the Argonauts for 336 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Bethel-Thompson hit Kurleigh Gittens Jr. across the middle, who eluded defenders and dashed 70 yards to the house to give the Argos a 10-3 lead early. With 4:48 left in the game, the Toronto pivot led a nine play, 79 yard drive resulting in a Cam Phillips touchdown to tie the game at 21.
Many members of Rider Nation were talking about the Charleston Hughes would-be touchdown and the confusion surrounding its overturning.
With 5:17 to play in the third quarter, a poor snap sent Argos QB Bethel-Thompson scrambling back toward his own end zone. Charleston Hughes, who had been a healthy scratch for the past two weeks, hit the ball forward with his hands, managed to scoop it up and score.
The play thrilled Rider fans briefly, until it was quickly called back. The official ruling, as explained on the CFL on TSN broadcast, said that a player can not hit the ball forward with his hands, then recover it. The ball is dead at the point of contact. That’s why the touchdown was called back and the Riders gained possession deep in Toronto territory.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders return to action on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium when they host Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions.
