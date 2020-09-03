REGINA -- A bat with rabies was found recently in the Lumsden area, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said on Thursday that laboratory testing confirmed the disease was found in the animal, which has since been destroyed.

The bat was located in a rural area in the Rural Municipality of Lumsden, it said.

The SHA is encouraging everyone in the province to take precautions and stay away from wild animals.

It said people should contact 811 if they experience an interaction with a bat.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system caused by a virus. It’s most commonly found in foxes, skunks, bats, cattle, dogs and cats.

Rabies is spread when an animal bites a person or another animal, or if the infectious material from an infected animal comes into contact with wounds, like scratches or abrasions.

Symptoms of rabies progress from anxiety, difficulty swallowing, seizures, to eventual death. It happens within a very short period of time, according to the SHA.

If exposed to rabies, people should flush and wash the wound immediately with lots of soap and water, and seek medical attention immediately.

If your dog or cat is affected, it should be confined and placed under observation if possible.

When risk is high, the SHA said a rabies vaccine should be administered as soon as possible. Once symptoms begin, there is no treatment and most cases are fatal.