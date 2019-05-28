

CTV Regina





Josh Miller, a Regina home cook making a name for himself as the “Bearded Prairie Chef,” has made it into the top three on MasterChef Canada.

Monday night’s episode featured a double knockout, thinning the crowd of contestants from five to three.

Miller’s wife Erica surprised him, coming out of this week’s mystery box.

“It was a bunch of emotions, like super happy. Obviously at this point, I haven’t seen her in forever,” Miller told CTV Morning Live. “[It] definitely got the feelers going, I almost ugly cried on TV.”

After the mystery box surprise, Miller had 18 minutes to prepare food with his wife.

“Cooking with your wife is great,” he said. “But definitely at our house, I do most of the cooking.”

When it comes to percentages, Miller told CTV Morning Live he cooks around 96 per cent of his family’s meals. His wife, he says, does about two percent, while takeout meals round out the final two per cent.

“It was great to have her there,” Miller said of her appearance on MasterChef. He added it energized him to carry on for the rest of the show.

The home cooks then learned about Indigenous cooking.

“Trying to elevate all of that to an amazing dish was just incredible,” he said.

There aren’t any cookbooks, so Miller says the home cooks need to rely on their past experiences in order to make their way through the challenges.

There are two episodes left on this season of MasterChef Canada, which airs Mondays on CTV.