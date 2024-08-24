'Big smiles and a lot of nostalgia': Pop icon Paula Abdul's tour set to stop by Regina and Saskatoon
Pop music sensation Paula Abdul is set to bring her iconic energy to Saskatchewan this fall as part of her 'Straight Up! To Canada tour'.
The singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, and television personality will be performing in Regina on Oct. 8 and Saskatoon on Oct. 10.
In an interview with CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan on Friday, Abdul reflected on her career and chatted about what fans can expect during her tour.
“It’s been incredible,” Abdul said when asked how the first few shows in Canada have been. “The Toronto audiences were overwhelmingly excited, really loud, and a lot of fun.”
Abdul said her passion for music and dance was ignited when she watched “Singin' in the Rain” at 4 years old.
“I fell in love with Gene Kelly,” she recalled. “I wanted to give a gift of gratitude to a man that changed my life.”
Abdul said she created a music video for Kelly using the song “Opposites Attract” from her first album.
“I thought, ‘I'm gonna create an animated cat, because Gene Kelly danced with an animated mouse, and I'm gonna just give it to him as a gift,’ and that just set up a whole friendship,” she said.
That song was one that helped propel Abdul’s career.
“I pay attention to the songs that the public made very popular for me, and I even invite Skat Kat back occasionally to perform,” she said.
Abdul said she values the connections she has made with her fans, which she has found rewarding throughout her career.
“I think that I’m most proud of that. I think that's the driving force of why I do what I love to do, is because of all the people that have supported me and loved me throughout the decades,” she said.
As for what fans can expect during her concert in Saskatchewan, Abdul said people can look forward to having a good time.
“I’ve taken the time to put together a show that is just joyful, leaves the audience with big smiles and a lot of nostalgia,” she said.
Part of that nostalgia factor will be due to opener Tiffany, who is best known for the song, “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and Taylor Dayne, who is behind the song, “Tell It To My Heart.”
“I think it’s going to be fantastic. It’s woman power, and it’s going to be very nostalgic,” she said. “We were the fabric of a lot of people’s lives growing up.”
Watch the full interview online using the video player above.
