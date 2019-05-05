

The body of 30-year-old Ernest Severight was found near Kamsack on Sunday morning.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News that crews located his body around 10 a.m.

Severight had been the focus of a 12 day search after falling into the Assiniboine River and disappearing on April 23. He had last been seen hanging onto an anchored log in the river near the Kamsack Golf Course. Severight was presumed dead after he was lost in the turbulence of the Kamsack Dam.

Over a dozen groups assisted the Kamsack RCMP and the Cote First Nation in the search efforts to locate Severight.