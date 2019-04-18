

CAA Saskatchewan wants to know which roads are the worst in Saskatchewan.

The company launched its Worst Roads Campaign on Thursday.

Drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians can nominate and vote on the worst roads in the province throughout the campaign. CAA Saskatchewan says the province has 228,000 kilometres of highway — the most of any province in Canada.

Last year’s top billing was given to High Street West in Moose Jaw.

CAA Saskatchewan says the worst roads usually have crumbling pavement, poor road signs, lack of bike lanes or walking paths or traffic congestion.

Nominations can be made at caask.ca/worstroads.

The results will be announced on May 9.