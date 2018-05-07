

Three streets in Moose Jaw and one in Regina made the top 10 list of CAA Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads campaign.

The campaign, which ran from April 16 to May 6, received 1,782 votes from drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians around the province. The list included municipal streets and provincial highways.

The final results are: +

High Street West, Moose Jaw Highway 47, Springside Highway 350, Torquay Academy Park Road, Regina Saskota Flyway/Highway 9, Hudson Bay Sidney Street, Maple Creek First Avenue Southeast, Moose Jaw Highway 18, Torquay Highway 21, Paradise Hill Ninth Avenue Southwest, Moose Jaw

CAA Sask. says the words are described as having cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes, poor signage, traffic congestion and lack of cycling or walking infrastructure.

The results from the campaign will be shared with the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure and municipal governments in Moose Jaw, Regina and Maple Creek. CAA Saskatchewan says it will also reach out to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association.