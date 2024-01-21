'Call us immediately': City of Regina reminds residents to report water main breaks following record cold
A by-product of record breaking low temperatures were loads of pipe bursts across Regina. Several city facilities as well as the University of Regina and the Delta Hotel fell victim to broken water pipes.
With extreme cold warnings now gone, residents can expect more moderate temperatures in the near future. However, radically changing conditions, freeze thaw cycles as well as ground shifts leave water mains vulnerable.
“During the winter the most common cause of a water main break would be the frost line getting down to the water mains and shifts the water main causing it snap or break,” Jay Overend, manager of water operations with the city, told CTV News.
Once a break is reported, the city gets to work on barricading the area, restricting traffic and determining how many people are affected – whether it’s a singular home or an entire city block.
“So the crew that initially went would assess the situation. The City of Regina has got equipment where we would create a path to a catch basin so the water would have somewhere to safely drain and we would also put down sand in the area,” Overend explained.
The process of diagnosing and repair is complicated when temperatures dip below freezing.
“We have to use different pieces of equipment in the winter,” Overend said. “It’s harder on our equipment. It’s harder to cut through the concrete, the asphalt and then the frost underneath.”
“So that adds some time.”
However, regardless of the season, one rule stays the same for repair crews.
“The number one priority that we go to is that if residents don’t have water,” Overend added. “If they have no water that’s the number one priority.”
With several more months of winter ahead, Overend says residents shouldn’t hesitate when it comes to line breaks.
“If we do see an increase in water main breaks, I would encourage residents to call us immediately,” he said. “We can’t be at all water leaks throughout the day or night – so if a resident does see a break getting worse, please call the city so we can send out a crew as soon as possible.”
In Saskatoon, residents affected by a water outage can call the city’s customer care centre at 306-975-2476 to report a water main break.
Wait times for repairs and return of services range from one to two days depending on the breaks location, according to the city.
