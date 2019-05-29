

CTV Regina





Carmichael Outreach is asking Regina residents for tent donations to provide shelter for the homeless community.

“We are extremely disappointed to say that we have seen a recent increase in demand for tents for those who are experiencing extreme difficulty in finding temporary shelter and affordable housing,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The organization also collected tents last fall for people who couldn’t find space in the city’s shelters.

"Homelessness is an issue close to my heart and close to city council's heart and we have a report that is going to be coming out probably next month in June that will detail a plan to end homelessness," Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Camping tents and sleeping bags can be dropped off at Carmichael’s temporary location of 1940 McIntyre Street.