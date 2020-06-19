REGINA -- The City of Regina is preparing for the reopening of athletics fields and ball parks next week.

These spaces are allowed to open on June 22, under the first part of Phase Four of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

City officials said staff were brought back this week to begin maintenance at ball parks.

Some community operated ball parks in Regina will be ready to reopen on Monday. These include:

Broad and 9th Avenue North

Columbus Park

Kiwanis Park

Kiwanis Park North

Lions Park

Pacers Park

Optimist Park

Douglas Park

All other ball parks, athletic fields and lawn bowling greens will open for scheduled use on Saturday, June 27.

The city is working with sports organizations to ensure public health guidelines are followed by athletes, coaches and parents.

“They’ve been required to develop their own return to training regiments,” said Rod Schmidt, the manager of sports facilities for the City of Regina.

“They need to work with either their provincial organizations or their national organizations to ensure that they’re identifying the sanitization required for equipment, no sharing equipment, sanitizing hands before you come, if you’re sick don’t come, a lot of the standard things.”

Booking procedures for athletic fields and ball diamonds will be in place upon reopening.

All hygiene and physical distancing guidelines and recommendations are encouraged when using these spaces.