REGINA -- Regina parents are remembering long-time pre-natal coach Sally Elliott, who died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

For more than 30 years, Elliott educated and helped new parents prepare for childbirth and parenting at Regina's YMCA.

"Sally was truly one-of-a-kind and her legendary impact was felt by so many across the community," the YMCA said in a social media post. "Her passion for supporting mother, baby and family is unmatched and unique in our city."

Many people expressed their condolences and shared stories about how Elliott touched their lives.

"She gave this postpartum mom of twins permission to be a mom on my own terms,"former Sask Party MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. "She was love & light & all that is good."

Just learned that #yqr icon Sally Elliott has passed on. Sally literally helped hundreds, maybe thousands of pre and post natal families @YMCA_Regina . She gave this postpartum mom of twins permission to be a mom on my own terms. She was love & light & all that is good. �� — Tina Beaudry-Mellor (@tbeaudrymellor) March 15, 2021

In 2020, after taking a step back from her role with the YMCA for personal reasons, the community raised more than $5,000 in Elliott's name to be donated to the labour unit at Regina's General Hospital.

Sally was passionate about her work in supporting families and it showed. She has impacted thousands of lives in #yqr over 30+ yrs of work. I hope her family knows how important she was to all of us. I feel very lucky to have gotten to know her. She will be missed deeply. 2/2 — Nicole Sarauer (@nicolesarauer) March 15, 2021

Elliott also received the Order of Merit from the Saskatchewan Government last year.

More to come...