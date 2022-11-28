Conexus donates $1 million to YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families

The YWCA Regina is one step closer to funding its new Centre for Women and Families after a $1 million donation from Conexus Credit Union.

The money will directly fund the Conexus Community Outreach Centre as part of the new YWCA facility. The outreach centre will assist women and families escaping domestic violence and offer education, health, legal and crisis services.

“Our community outreach centre is at the heart of all of this work in terms of keeping people out of crisis,” YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said.

“People can access services, not just ours but other community services in that space as well.”

The YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families will replace the existing YWCA building at 1940 McIntyre St.

The YWCA serves more than 10,000 people each year, according to Coomber-Bendtsen. She said the new facility will nearly double the amount of people they can help.

“Part of that is also bringing in other community partners—Mobile Crisis and All Nations Hope Network—who will also be serving folks, but also the general community,” she said.

Work is already underway at the new site located at the corner of Retallack Street and 12th Avenue.

The new YWCA Regina Centre for Women and Families is being built at 1915 Retallack St. (AllisonBamford/CTVNews)

However, the YWCA needs to raise another $7 million to cover inflation increases.

“The Centre for Women and Families was fully funded. Unfortunately, due to inflation costs we’re still looking for additional funding,” Coomber-Bendtsen said.

Coomber-Bendtsen said the overall building costs have increased by nearly $18 million in the last 18 months due to inflation.

The YWCA plans to launch a public fundraising campaign as well as circle back to all levels of government and past donors to help cover the additional costs.