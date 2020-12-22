Homemade Buttermilk

Ingredients

1 Cup Whole Milk

1 TBSP Lemon Juice

Instructions

Pour milk and lemon into a large bowl and stir to combine. Let sit in the fridge overnight if possible but at minimum 4 hours.

Roasted Garlic and Herb Chicken

Ingredients

1 TBSP Parsley, Chopped

1 TBSP Sage, Chopped

1 TBSP Thyme, Chopped

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced

1/3 Cup Olive Oil

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

Instructions

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees

2. Break down your whole chicken into pieces and place them in a large freezer ziplock bag with a hefty pinch of salt and your buttermilk. Toss this in fridge overnight.

3. In a bowl combine the chopped parsley, sage, thyme, garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil and stir to combine.

4. Spoon and rub over chicken and let sit for 15 mins.

5. Put chicken into the oven for 30-35 mins checking after 30 with an instant read thermometer that reaches 165.

6. Pull out and tent with foil and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes.

7. Serve and enjoy!

Keys to Success

• Let that buttermilk “cook” overnight for best results!

• Buttermilk for chicken is like MAGIC... So do this marinade the night before to allow it to work it’s way into the chicken.

• Use any herbs you like! Switch it up if you like Rosemary toss that in instead of thyme!!!

• ALWAYS use an instant read thermometer! It’s the easiest way to ensure the proper temperature

• Let that meat REST!!! Always, always, ALWAYS allow meat that you’ve cooked to rest at minimum 5-10 minutes... don’t wreck all that hard work!