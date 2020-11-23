Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice , or more as desired

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of cold water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter or ghee, or more for a thinner consistency, melted and hot

Pinch of cayenne pepper (Optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Melt the butter in a pot over the stove on low until it's melted and hot. Alternatively, you could heat it in the microwave

2. Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt, water and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender and blend for 5 seconds until combined.

3. With the blender running on medium high, slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture until it's emulsified.

4. Pour the hollandaise sauce into a small bowl and serve while warm.

Eggs Benedict

INGREDIENTS

4 slices Canadian bacon

2 English muffins, split and toasted

4 eggs, poached

Hollandaise Sauce (See Above)

2 Slices Cheddar Cheese

optional garnish: fresh dill, parsley or paprika

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Brown Canadian bacon in a skillet.

2. Plate English muffins cut side up.

3. Place two slices of Canadian bacon on top of each muffin half, cheese and top with a poached egg.

4. Drizzle warm Hollandaise Sauce over the egg. Garnish with fresh chopped dill, parsley or a sprinkle of paprika!!!.

Keys to Success