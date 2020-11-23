Advertisement
Eggs Benedict
Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice , or more as desired
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon of cold water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter or ghee, or more for a thinner consistency, melted and hot
- Pinch of cayenne pepper (Optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Melt the butter in a pot over the stove on low until it's melted and hot. Alternatively, you could heat it in the microwave
2. Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, dijon, salt, water and cayenne pepper into a high powered blender and blend for 5 seconds until combined.
3. With the blender running on medium high, slowly stream in the hot butter into the mixture until it's emulsified.
4. Pour the hollandaise sauce into a small bowl and serve while warm.
Eggs Benedict
INGREDIENTS
- 4 slices Canadian bacon
- 2 English muffins, split and toasted
- 4 eggs, poached
- Hollandaise Sauce (See Above)
- 2 Slices Cheddar Cheese
- optional garnish: fresh dill, parsley or paprika
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Brown Canadian bacon in a skillet.
2. Plate English muffins cut side up.
3. Place two slices of Canadian bacon on top of each muffin half, cheese and top with a poached egg.
4. Drizzle warm Hollandaise Sauce over the egg. Garnish with fresh chopped dill, parsley or a sprinkle of paprika!!!.
Keys to Success
- Its mentioned above, but just to reiterate... your butter needs to be hot, not just melted. The recipe will not emulsify with luke warm butter.
- If you'd like more sauce, just add another yolk and up to another 1/2 cup of melted butter. Each yolk can hold about 1/2 cup more butter!!! Keep this in mind for doubling the recipe!!!
- If the sauce looks like it’s breaking (aka it looks like it’s curdling add a bit of cold water and whisk it... it will come back)
- when poaching you eggs make sure the water is only simmering and add a tbsp of white vinegar to the water it will help solidify the whites
- this is just a BASE recipe... it’s a guideline!!! Rock the Benny however you like!!! Add spinach to the base, or maybe add smoked Gouda... you do you!!!