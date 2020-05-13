Let’s talk meat choices. There’s so many choices strip loin, ribeye, tenderloin and even top sirloin. They each bring their own uniqueness to the party. Tenderloin is ultra tender and lean, top sirloin is lean and cheaper, strip loin will have great fat marbling in the meat which will cause it to be tender. Then there’s the ribeye! This one is my FAVOURITE for its marbling and great tenderness and getting a thick cut like a cowboy or tomahawk steak can be a real show stopper! Anyways back to grilling the PERFECT steak.

1. Get those steaks out for the fridge at least 45 minutes to an 1 hour BEFORE cooking. Season with light amount of salt, cracked pepper, garlic powder and rest for 30 minutes.

2. Pat dry with paper towel while waiting for grill to get over 500 degrees (Crank it up as hot as it goes).

3. Rub a small amount of olive oil on the steak and season with your FAVOURITE steak seasoning.

4. Put steaks on the hot grill and press down firmly to ensure good contact with the grill grates. Grill for 2-3 minutes then rock a quarter turn and grill for another 2-3 minutes for those AMAZING grill marks!

5. Flip steaks over and press firmly against the grill. After pressing the steaks down add some butter (regular butter is great or use a compound garlic butter) on top and grill for 1.5 mins

6. After 1.5 minutes check the temperature with an instant read thermometer and quarter rotate on the grill. We’re aiming for medium rare at 130 degrees. After rotating add some more butter. If steak reads 130 take them off to rest of not cook for a few more minutes.

7. Take off and tent your steaks under tinfoil for 10 minutes. Make sure to REST your meat... This is crucial for a tender juicy steak. This will also allow it to rise in temperature to 135 degrees. PERFECT medium rare.

8. Enjoy!!!

Keys to Success

• Bring that meat up to room temperature for at least 30 minutes BEFORE cooking

• Don’t be afraid to SEASON

• SCREAMING Hot Grill... fire that baby up!

• INVEST in a good Instant Read Thermometer

• Let it REST!!! Don’t waste that hard earned money you spent or the hard work you just did cooking it!

• Bonus tip!!! Add that BUTTER... it will bring your steak to the NEXT level!

Garlic Compound Butter

1 Cup Softened Unsalted Butter

3 Garlic Cloves Minced

2 TBSP Parsley Chopped

2 TBSP Chives Chopped

1/2 tsp Cracked Black Pepper

1 TBSP Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Pinch of Salt

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined.

2. Place on a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist ends to seal well.

3. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

4. Slice into rounds and enjoy on steaks, vegetables or bread.