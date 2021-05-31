Advertisement
Not Your Momma's Meatloaf
Share:
Not Your Momma’s Meatloaf
MEATLOAF
2 eggs
1 cup crushed cheezits or bread crumbs
1 onion chopped
2 lbs lean hamburger
1/2 cup milk
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp tomato paste
2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp garlic powder
SAUCE
1/2 cup ketchup
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large loaf pan with nonstick spray.
2. Place all of the meatloaf ingredients in a large bowl
3. Mix with spoons or hands until fully combined.
4. Shape into a loaf and place into a well-greased loaf pan
5. Combine the ingredients for the sauce in a small saucepan and bring to a boil and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
6. Pour the sauce over the meatloaf.
7. Place pan in the oven and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until meatloaf reaches 160 degrees
8. Remove from the oven and let it rest a bit before slicing.
Keys to Success
• Don’t OVER work the meat. When mixing it together be gentle and only work it until it’s mixed together
• This is a version of meatloaf you can totally mix and match your own flair!!! Add cheese or chopped up bacon!!!
• Don’t OVER think it... Meatloaf is supposed to be simple! The Simplest recipes are the BEST!!!
• Use your favourite LOCAL BBQ sauce instead of this sauce for an extra spin on it!
• Leftover meatloaf is the BOMB!!! Let it cool and slice it into thick slices and fry them up quickly on the stove for fried meatloaf sandwiches!!!