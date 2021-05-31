Not Your Momma’s Meatloaf

MEATLOAF

2 eggs

1 cup crushed cheezits or bread crumbs

1 onion chopped

2 lbs lean hamburger

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp garlic powder

SAUCE

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a large loaf pan with nonstick spray.

2. Place all of the meatloaf ingredients in a large bowl

3. Mix with spoons or hands until fully combined.

4. Shape into a loaf and place into a well-greased loaf pan

5. Combine the ingredients for the sauce in a small saucepan and bring to a boil and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

6. Pour the sauce over the meatloaf.

7. Place pan in the oven and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until meatloaf reaches 160 degrees

8. Remove from the oven and let it rest a bit before slicing.

Keys to Success

• Don’t OVER work the meat. When mixing it together be gentle and only work it until it’s mixed together

• This is a version of meatloaf you can totally mix and match your own flair!!! Add cheese or chopped up bacon!!!

• Don’t OVER think it... Meatloaf is supposed to be simple! The Simplest recipes are the BEST!!!

• Use your favourite LOCAL BBQ sauce instead of this sauce for an extra spin on it!

• Leftover meatloaf is the BOMB!!! Let it cool and slice it into thick slices and fry them up quickly on the stove for fried meatloaf sandwiches!!!