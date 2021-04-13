REGINA -- Skirt Steak Tacos

2 Pounds Skirt Steak

1 TBSP Paprika

1 TBSP Smoked Kosher Salt

1 TBSP Black Pepper

1 TBSP Brown Sugar

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1. Heat a cast iron pan over medium high heat with olive oil coating the bottom of the pan.

2. Coat skirt steak with olive oils then dust and rub with spice mixture making sure to coat all sides

3. Once pan is slightly smoking place skirt steak in pan searing for 2 mins then flipping and searing for another 2 minutes for medium rare. 3-3.5 mins a side if you prefer medium.

4. Take meat off and let rest for a MINIMUM 10 covered as you assemble the tacos!!!

Pickled Red Onions

1 pound red onions, halved and thinly sliced

White wine vinegar

Granulated sugar

Kosher salt

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

1. Pack the onions into a 1-quart mason jar. Fill the jar with cold water, leaving 1/2 inch (12 mm) of space at the top. Pour the water from the jar into a measuring cup(use a spoon to keep the onions in the jar) to calculate its volume. Discard half the water and replace with an equal quantity of vinegar. Add 2 teaspoons sugar and 2 teaspoons salt for every 1 cup liquid.

2. In a small pot set over high heat, combine the vinegar mixture, garlic, peppercorns, coriander seeds and mustard seeds, and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes and then carefully pour the hot liquid over the onions in the jar, seal, and refrigerate for as little as an hour and as long as a month.

Avocado Crema

2 avocados

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Zest and juice of 2 limes

Add the avocados, cilantro, sour cream, milk, salt, pepper and lime zest and juice to a blender. Blend until smooth!

Keys to Success