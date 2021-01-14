Gnocchi, Tuscany

Ingredients:

1 Lb Gnocchi

2 cloves minced Garlic

½ minced Onion

1 pint of sliced Mushrooms

4 strips Bacon

¼ cup Vegetable Broth

¼ cup Cream

1 tbsp Butter

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Parsley to taste

¼ cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1. Dice Bacon and cook in frying pan.

2. Brown diced Garlic, Onion and mushrooms in the same pan.

3. Add Vegetable Broth to mixture. Let it boil until the onion and bacon are nice and soft.

4. Add Gnocchi, cream, butter and simmer for 5 – 10 mintues for desired consisitency.

5. Add salt, pepper and parsley to desired taste.

6. Let it boil again until everything looks smooth. It will be ready when the gnocchi are soft and the cream has densed.

7. Plate and add Parmesan to hot pasta dish

Carbonara

Ingredients

½ lb diced Bacon

½ Cup Vegetable Broth

1 cup of Cream

1 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1 lb dry Pasta noodle of choice (Spaghetti or Fettuccini)

2 large Eggs

2 ounces Cream Cheese

1 handful, finely chopped Parsley

1. Combine cooked bacon and vegetable broth until it boils.

2. Add cream and parmesan cheese. Let it boil until it is dense.

3. Add pasta.

4. Cook for one to several minutes and check for tenderness of Pasta chosen.

5. Add eggs and cream cheese. Flame off the egg.

6. Plate Hot Pasta and Parsley for garnish

Fettuccine del Nora

Ingredients

16 ounces sliced Mushrooms

1 diced Onion

1 cup Vegetable Broth

1 cup Cream

Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

I lb of cooked Fettuccini noodles

½ cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1. In a pot, add mushroom, onion, and vegetable broth. Cook until mushrooms and onions are cooked.

2. Add cream, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Cook everything for one minute.

3. Toss with your cooked Fettuccini noodles and serve!