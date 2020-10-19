REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported on Monday 66 new cases of COVID-19.

The bulk of the cases are in the Saskatoon area, which is reporting 25 new cases, according to a government news release.

There are three new cases in the far north west, three in the far north east, four in the north west, 17 in the north central, one in the north east, two in the central west, two in the central east, eight in the Regina area and one in the south west.

The province said public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

It said Saskatoon’s cases are primarily linked with outbreaks at local bars and nightclubs, adding that additional cases are expected to be reported in the coming days.

There are 398 cases considered active.

Eighteen people are in hospital, increasing from 14 reported on Sunday.

Sixteen people are receiving inpatient care: seven in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone, five in the north central zone, one in the central east and one in the south east zone.

Two people are in intensive care: one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

The province reported 10 new recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 25 deaths.

In total, there have been 2,369 reported cases and 1,973 recoveries.

The Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert has been connected to 86 cases in 17 different communities, the province said.

Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north can be linked to this event, the province said. Public health’s contact investigation is an estimated 450 contacts.

REGIONALLY

50 active cases are from the far north area (18 far northwest, zero far north central, 32 far northeast)

116 active cases are from the north area (14 northwest, 88 north central, 14 northeast)

88 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

67 active cases are from the Regina area

58 active cases are from the central area (16 central west, 42 central east)

17 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, three south central, 12 southeast)

As of Oct. 17, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 159,870 people tested per million population. The national rate was 231,415 people tested per million population.

On Sunday, 2,288 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

ROSTHERN HOSPITAL RESUMES SERVICES AFTER COVID-19 CASE

The Rosthern Hospital reopened Monday morning after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the building, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said on Sunday that the hospital was closed at 2 p.m., and that contact tracing was underway within the hospital.

During this time, emergency services and all outpatient services were not available at the hospital, it said.

Given the impact on staffing, it said, a number of patients had been cleared and transferred to other facilities.

It said interviews are underway with the person who had COVID-19 to determine who they may have contacted while infectious.