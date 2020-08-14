REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The province said in a news release that 22 of Thursday's new cases are located in communal living spaces.

These new cases bring the provinces total number of cases up to 1,511.

There are 166 active cases in the province, with 95 of those stemming from communal living settings.

There are 18 new cases in the southwest, four in the south central part of the province, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

