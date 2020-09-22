REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government reported on Monday seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 145.

In a news release, the province said five new cases are located in the Saskatoon area, one in the Regina area and one in the south east zone.

Three of the new cases reported today in the Saskatoon area are associated with the workplace outbreak previously identified at Brandt Industries.

There have been 17 cases linked to that workplace.

DEER VALLEY GOLF CLUB, TWO OTHER REGINA BUSINESSES EXPOSED

The affected businesses and times are:

Let's Sushi - 4436 Rochdale Blvd - Sept. 19 5 p.m. 6 p.m.

Princess Auto - 3701 E Quance Gate - Sept. 11, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. each affected day

Deer Valley Golf Club - 10 Deer Valley Road - Sept. 15 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 16 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The SHA advises anyone who visited any of these businesses during the affected window to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the potential exposure.

