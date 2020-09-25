REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There are five new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Thursday.

There are two new cases in Saskatoon, one in the central west, one in Regina and one in the south central region.

There have been a total of 1,835 cases in the province to date. There are 130 cases active in Saskatchewan.

There were eight new recoveries on Thursday, for a total of 1,681.

Eight people are currently in hospital.

WHY IT’S RECOMMENDED SASKATCHEWAN RESIDENTS STAY PUT THIS WINTER

Saskatchewan residents looking to beat the cold this winter are being asked to stay put.

The Saskatchewan government has recommended residents don’t partake in non-essential travel outside the province, which means travel enthusiasts may as well cozy up.

“If it isn't necessary, you should re-think your travel plans,” said Premier Scott Moe.