REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 18 more recoveries from the virus.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in Regina and one is in the central east region.

A total of 138 cases are currently considered active.

Eight people are currently in hospital in inpatient care related to the virus, including six in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south west region.

REGINA POLICE MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE

A member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the service.

RPS said it was notified of the positive test on Monday evening. This is the first positive case of the virus within the Regina Police.

“We knew this was inevitable, so we feel educated and well-prepared,” Evan Bray, the Chief of the Regina Police Service, said in the release.

The service said the affected employee will be away from work for a minimum of 14 days and does not work directly with the public.