REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

Saskatchewan announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 15 additional recoveries.

Of the provinces 271 total cases, 165 are considered active. The number of active cases is down from Tuesday’s 169. There are currently eight people in hospital in the province, including two in the ICU.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Health authority estimates up to 408K COVID-19 infections

The Saskatchewan Health Authority estimates anywhere from 153,000 to 408,000 Saskatchewan residents will be infected by COVID-19 in models released on Wednesday.

The “upper-range” scenario includes 408,000 cases and 8,370 deaths. The “mid-range” scenario estimates 262,000 cases with 5,260 deaths. Finally, the “low-range” scenario predicts 153,000 cases and 3,075 deaths during the course of the pandemic.

The model predicts that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 will infect four people in the high-range scenario, 2.76 people in the mid-range scenario and 2.4 people in the low-range scenario.

“It is too early for us to know the exact scenario we are in,” said Dr. Jenny Basran, Senior Medical Information Officer with the SHA.

The province's chief medical health officer said it will require a lot of commitment to control transmission rates.