REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and two additional deaths related to the virus.

Both of the deaths reported Thursday were residents over the age of 80 in the Northwest zone.

There were 102 recoveries reported. The province’s active case count is 1,314.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 10.9 per 100,000 people.

One hundred Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with COVID-19, including 23 in intensive care.

New cases are located in Far Northwest (five), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (14), North Central (seven), Northeast (seven), Saskatoon (31), Central West (two), Central East (three), Regina (21), South Central (12) and Southeast (11). Four new cases are pending residence information.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 174 additional variants cases.

There were no new lineage results to report. Of the 5,794 variant cases identified by whole genome sequencing 5,594 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K, 159 are P.1 which originated in Brazil, 31 are B.1.617 which originated in India and 10 are B.1.351 which originated in South Africa.

VACCINE DELIVERY

More than 100,000 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the province.

Another 14,579 doses of vaccines were delivered by Saskatchewan healthcare workers.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over 40, 72 per cent of those over 30 and 66 per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose. Sixty-three per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose.

ASTRAZENECA ONLY DRIVE-THRU CLINIC OPENING IN REGINA SUNDAY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be running an AstraZeneca only drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina starting on Sunday.

The clinic is scheduled to be open for approximately five or six days, or until supply of the vaccine runs out.

The SHA said booked appointments for AstraZeneca are also available for June 7-8.

SASK. CMHO SAYS HIGH COVID-19 VACCINE UPTAKE WILL PROTECT CHILDREN UNDER 12

High community vaccine uptake is going to be key to protecting children ineligible for a COVID-19 shot as Saskatchewan begins to reopen.

"Children 11 and under are not independently mobile, so obviously if the vaccination rate is high in parents, families and friends, that indirectly protects children under 11," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said during Tuesday’s provincial update.

Saskatchewan’s reopening plan is predicated on strong vaccine uptake in people 12 and over. Most public health measures, including the mask mandate, will be removed when 70 per cent of residents 12 and over have their first dose.