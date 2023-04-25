Dillon Whitehawk receives maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Keesha Bitternose's death

A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.

Whitehawk, 28, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Justice Janet McMurtry made the ruling on Tuesday at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina.

In December 2022, Whitehawk was convicted of second-degree murder in Bitternose’s death. Crown prosecutors were seeking a first-degree murder conviction.

Bitternose, 29, was murdered in a North Central neighbourhood home on Jan. 2, 2020.

Second-degree murder convictions come with a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Crown prosecutors argued for the maximum sentence of life in prison without eligibility for parole before 25 years. The defense asked for the minimum sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years.

Bitternose is the third person Whitehawk killed in a span of two months from November 2019 to January 2020.

Last year, he was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto. In both of those murders, the judge said Whitehawk was “unprovoked” and did not know the victims.

Crown prosecutors have filed an application to appeal the judge’s decision to acquit Whitehawk of first-degree murder.

More details to come…