Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina

An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle incident in the 2000 block of Heseltine Road around 7 a.m., according to a response from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The driver of the speeding vehicle lost control, struck the wall, and rolled. He was taken to the hospital by EMS for what police believe is a minor injury.